Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, appeared at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, October 6, 2025, in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged illegal mining activities.

His appearance follows a stern warning issued by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, on Friday, October 3, indicating that a warrant for his arrest would be issued if he failed to honour the police summons.

The Attorney General also confirmed that formal charges had already been filed against him.

The case centres on Akonta Mining Limited, a company reportedly linked to Chairman Wontumi, which is accused of operating within forest reserves without the required permits.

Dr. Ayine recently disclosed that previous prosecution attempts were hindered after case dockets went missing under the former administration, but these files have since been recovered.

Speaking to Citi News on Sunday, October 5, Andy Appiah Kubi, counsel for Chairman Wontumi, confirmed his client’s readiness to cooperate with investigators and criticised the Attorney General’s public caution as unnecessary.