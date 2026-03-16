10 hours ago

The Accra High Court has instructed Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, to officially present his defence in the ongoing illegal mining case against him and his company, Akonta Mining Company Limited.

The directive came from Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay after the court rejected a no-case submission filed by the accused, ruling that there is sufficient evidence for the trial to continue.

Chairman Wontumi and his company face six charges alleging that they allowed Henry Okum and Michael Gyedu Ayisi to conduct mining operations on their concession without the required authorization from the sector minister. Both the party and the company have pleaded not guilty.

The court has granted the accused seven days to indicate how they wish to proceed with their defence. They must decide whether to remain silent, letting the court evaluate the prosecution’s case, or to personally testify and present statements from witnesses who will support their defence.

The ruling marks a pivotal stage in the case, signaling that the High Court will now move forward with hearing the defence arguments, bringing the trial closer to a resolution.