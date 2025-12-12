50 minutes ago

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMC) has projected a reduction in petroleum product prices at the pumps during the yuletide season.

According to COMC Board Chairman Gabby Kumi, falling global oil prices are expected to continue into the coming year, a trend that is influencing local fuel costs.

Speaking on PM Express on December 11, 2025, Kumi advised motorists to anticipate lower prices in the second pricing window of December.

“Ghanaians are going to have a very good Christmas in terms of petroleum prices, because the indications are that the price of finished petroleum products is going down,” he said.

Kumi noted that the recent depreciation of the cedi remains a key challenge, as it affects downstream petroleum pricing. However, he expressed optimism that if the cedi stabilises, fuel prices could fall further in the coming years.

“If the cedi is held in check, then we can be sure that on the 16th of December, prices of petroleum products will generally go down,” he added.

As of now, petrol is selling at GH¢12.91 per litre, diesel at GH¢13.37, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at GH¢13.80 per kilogram.