34 minutes ago

Sudan have booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after defeating Algeria 4-2 on penalties in Zanzibar on Saturday evening.

The Falcons of Jediane, led by Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah, showed resilience and composure in a tense quarter-final at the Amaan Stadium, which ended 1-1 after extra time.

After a cagey first half, Sudan struck first in the 48th minute when Algerian defender Ayoub Ghezala diverted the ball into his own net under pressure from Musa Hussien.

Algeria, unbeaten in their previous 10 CHAN matches, responded in the 73rd minute with an equaliser from Soufiane Bayazid, setting up a nervy finish. Extra time failed to separate the two sides, sending the tie into a penalty shootout.

Sudanese goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja was the hero of the night, pulling off two decisive saves from Mehdi Merghem and Zakaria Draoui. Sudan converted four of their spot-kicks through Walieldin Khidir, Mohamed Ahmed Saeed, Ahmed Tabanja and Mohamed Tia Asad, sealing a 4-2 win.

The victory sends Sudan into their third CHAN semi-final in history. Still unbeaten in the competition, they have already impressed with a 4-0 win over Nigeria and a draw against defending champions Senegal in the group stage.

They will now face Madagascar on Tuesday, August 26, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as they chase a maiden CHAN final appearance.

For Algeria, runners-up in 2022, the elimination marks a bitterly disappointing end to their campaign and prolongs their wait for a first CHAN title.