The African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 serves up a heavyweight semi-final on Tuesday evening as Morocco and Senegal lock horns in what many are billing as the final before the final.

The showdown, scheduled for 18:30 GMT at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, brings together two giants of the competition — Morocco, chasing a record-extending third CHAN crown, and defending champions Senegal, who are determined to retain their title.

Both sides had to dig deep in the quarter-finals. Morocco silenced more than 40,000 fans in Dar es Salaam by edging hosts Tanzania 1-0, despite being without key defenders Bouchaib Arssi, Marouane Louadni, and Abdelhak Assal.

The Atlas Lions have been the tournament’s most prolific side, scoring nine goals so far. Coach Tarik Sektioui has built a side blending resilience and flair, spearheaded by top scorer Oussama Lamlioui (4 goals), alongside skipper Mohamed Rabie Hrimat and the lively Youssef Mehri.

Senegal, meanwhile, boast the competition’s best defence, conceding just one goal. Their compact structure under coach Souleymane Diallo once again proved decisive in the last eight, where they edged Uganda 1-0 in a tense affair.

This semi-final sets up a fascinating contrast: Morocco’s attacking verve versus Senegal’s defensive steel. The Atlas Lions will look to stretch Senegal’s disciplined backline, while the Lions of Teranga will aim to exploit Morocco’s patched-up defence with their clinical counter-attacks.

The stakes are heightened by the historical backdrop. Morocco, champions in 2018 and 2020, face Senegal, the 2022 winners — meaning this tie guarantees the elimination of one recent champion.

Before the evening blockbuster, Sudan take on Madagascar at 15:30 GMT in the other semi-final. Sudan, guided by Ghana’s Kwesi Appiah, shocked Algeria on penalties, while Madagascar booked their spot with a 4-3 shootout victory over Kenya after a 1-1 draw.

With Morocco chasing an unprecedented third CHAN trophy and Senegal eyeing back-to-back triumphs, Tuesday’s clash is more than a semi-final — it could define the legacy of CHAN 2024.