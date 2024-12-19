3 hours ago

Black Galaxies players have hit the gym ahead of the first leg of the 2024 African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday December 22, 2024.

The session on Tuesday and Wednesday focused on weight and fitness training as the players were put through their paces at the University of Ghana and Accra Sports Stadium respectively.

The players underwent their drills to keep in top shape for Sunday's crunch tie against eternal rivals Nigeria under the supervision of the Black Galaxies physios and coaching staff.

Coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani should have a fully fit 23-man squad to select his team for the must-win game against the country's rivals.

Preparations have been intense, culminating in a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Togo in a friendly match in Lome last Wednesday.

The team’s preparations began weeks ago at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, with an initial 32-man squad undergoing rigorous training.

Ghana will host the first leg on Sunday, December 22, at the Accra Sports Stadium with the return leg scheduled to take place on Saturday December 28, 2024 in Nigeria.

Ghana defeated Nigeria in the qualifiers to advance to the 2023 CHAN tournament and Coach Dramani’s side will be looking to build on this and ensure qualification to the 2025 CHAN tournament which will be staged in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

Credit: Ghanafa.org