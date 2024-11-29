2 hours ago

Ghana and Nigeria are gearing up for a highly anticipated clash in the qualifiers for the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN), with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announcing the officiating teams for both legs.

The rivalry between these two footballing giants is set to reignite as they vie for a spot in the February 2025 CHAN finals.

The first leg is scheduled for December 22, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama will oversee proceedings, assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou, and Kossi Fabrice Senyo.

The return leg, set for December 28, 2024, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria, will feature Moroccan officials led by Hamza El Fariq, with Abdessamad Abertoune, Zakaria Bouchtaoui, and Hicham Temsamani supporting him.

This encounter holds significant historical weight, as Ghana has twice eliminated Nigeria in previous CHAN qualifiers, in 2009 and 2023.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles B will aim to break the jinx, while Ghana’s Black Galaxies hope to extend their dominance.

With the aggregate winner earning a spot in the finals hosted across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, both teams are determined to secure qualification.

This tournament serves not only as a platform for home-based talent but also as a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, adding further importance to the upcoming matches.