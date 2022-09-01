4 hours ago

Former Acting Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says the new executives of the party should have done a critical analysis of previous communication teams before constituting a new one.

The NPP recently released the list of communication executives led by Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah.

He will be assisted by Ernest Owusu Bempah, Kamal Deen, Rabi Salifu, Jennifer Ofori Appiah, George Krobea Asante and Dr Asiedu Kokro.

But speaking in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme, Adomako Baafi said: "I thought they will form a committee to take stock of previous communication teams because life unexamined is not worth living . . . if you don’t change your strategy you get the same results. If you don’t change your strategy of communication forget it".

"I’m not saying our communicators are not good; some of them are good but you can't communicate without research," he added.