1 hour ago

Ghanaian referee Charles Benle Bulu has been tasked to handle this weekend’s CAF Confederation Cup tie between Nigerian side Rivers United FC and Futuro Kings FC from Equatorial Guinea.

Referee Bulu, will be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant Referee I), Emmanuel Dolagbanu (Assistant Referee II) and Adaari Abdul Latif (Fourth Official).

Sekou Wieh Konneh from Liberia will be the Match Commissioner. While Ozi Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi from Nigeria serves as COVID-19 Officer.

The game will take place at Adokiye Amiesimaka International stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday.