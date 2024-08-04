4 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian forward Charles-Jesaja Herrmann made an immediate impact for SKU Amstetten, scoring his first goal for the club in their 2-1 victory against Voitsberg in the Austrian Bundesliga 2.

The match, held at the Hans Blumel Stadion, saw Herrmann come on as a substitute in the 55th minute, replacing Martin Grubhofer.

The game began with Amstetten creating the first significant chance in the 25th minute. Würdinger's throw-in was extended by Grubhofer, and Jannick Wanner's shot from a tight angle hit the side netting.

Shortly after, Dominik Kirnbauer put Amstetten ahead with a header from a Jakob Jantscher corner, making it 1-0.

Amstetten continued to dominate, and their efforts paid off just over an hour into the game.

Moritz Würdinger delivered a cross that Herrmann, the new signing, headed into the net, securing a well-deserved equalizer.

Amstetten maintained their momentum, and in the 81st minute, Wanner took control, drove into the middle, and fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner, sealing the 2-1 win.

SKU Amstetten will look to build on this victory in their next league game against SV Stripfing on August 9th.