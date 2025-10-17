1 hour ago

Veteran football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Mickey Charles, has made a passionate appeal for the inclusion of Andre Ayew in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, describing it as a symbolic gesture of gratitude to one of the nation’s most decorated football icons.

Ayew, 35, has not featured for the Black Stars since March 2024, missing both the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the World Cup qualification campaign. Despite head coach Otto Addo’s cautious stance, voices within the football fraternity — including Ntim — are urging the GFA and technical team to grant Ayew a final call-up.

“Andre is only 35 and still wields the energy and leadership to guide this team… He doesn’t necessarily have to start games but can play a crucial role when his leadership is needed,” Ntim wrote in an email to GHANAsoccernet.com.



Most capped Ghanaian player: 120 appearances



Goals: 24



Captain since: May 2019 (succeeding Asamoah Gyan)



World Cup appearances: 2010, 2014, 2022



Potential milestone: Fourth World Cup — joining Rigobert Song, Samuel Eto’o, Jacques Songo’o

Ayew’s inclusion would not only honor his enduring contribution, but also offer mentorship and experience to a youthful squad preparing to face the world’s elite.

Ntim’s appeal reignites a national debate on how Ghana treats its football legends:

“Ghana must not make the continuous mistake of retiring players who have served the badge with honour and dignity forcefully.”

As the Black Stars gear up for their fifth World Cup appearance, the question of Ayew’s inclusion speaks to legacy, loyalty, and the cultural importance of honoring icons who’ve shaped Ghana’s football narrative.