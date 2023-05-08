50 minutes ago

A businessman and an Electrical Engineer , Mr. Charles Opoku has officially announced his intention to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primaries.

He will be contesting in the Assin North Constituency in the central region

The seat was occupied by the restrained NDC Member of Parliament, Mr.James Gyakye Quayson who took over from NPP Member of Parliament, Abena Durowaa Mensah.

Mr. Charles Opoku added that he is coming to change the history of the NPP in Constituency with policies and programs that seek to improve the livelihood of constituents when given the nod.

In an excusive interview with MyGhanaMedia.com, he stated categorically that he is not contesting the parliamentary primaries because of selfish interest but rather to fight for the development of the party and the constituents through aggressive employment and infrastructure drive.

Profile Of Mr. Charles Opoku

Born in Assin Bereku in the Central Region of Ghana, Mr. Charles Opoku is an Electrical Engineer, Philanthropist, Businessman and a Politician.

Charles had his basic school education at Bereku D/C JHS in Assin Bereku and continued to Assin North Secondary Technical school for his senior high education, and later studied at the Cape Coast Technical University, where he received a Higher National Diploma in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering.

Charles did his National Service at Goldfields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa Gold Mine, and was later employed by Silent Star Electrical, Tarkwa as an Electrical supervisor. He was called back by Goldfields Ghana Limited to occupy the role of an Electrical Technician in the year 2009, and has climbed up to acting Superintendent, CIL plant.

In 2014, he was awarded an Associate Degree in Business Administration by the University of The People, USA. Charles have taken a number of professional development and certificates courses, which gave him the opportunity to serve in a higher office as an Electrical Engineer at Goldfields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa. He received his promotion (within his area of activity) in March 2018 and still serving.

Charles Opoku is the CEO of Akosua Baako Foundation which operates in the Assin North District. People of all ages have benefited from his philanthropic works including institutions like Schools and Churches.

Recently, a dilapidated JHS block at Assin Nduaso was renovated by his Foundation. He cares for the sick, the petite traders, farmers, students, and the unemployed by offering them free Vocational training.

Charles Opoku has the ambition to be in the frontline of Politics, mainly to take up a leadership role and office of responsibility, so that the Nation at large will benefit from his ideas and resources.

Source: MyGhanaMedia.com