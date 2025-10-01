2 hours ago

The President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Rev. Father Stephen Owusu Sekyere, has denounced the actions of Charles Akwasi Aidoo, Assistant Headmaster of KNUST Senior High School, after a viral video captured him fondling a female student.

Rev. Father Sekyere said he was deeply shocked by the footage, describing the incident as unacceptable and shameful. He stressed that such conduct must be condemned outright, insisting that no teacher should ever exploit students in their care.

“This is not only immoral but undermines the trust that parents and society place in our schools. Such behavior has no place in our education system,” he said.

In swift response, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has relieved Mr. Aidoo of his duties, barring him from the school while investigations proceed.

A statement issued on Monday, September 29, and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations at GES, described the act as a grave breach of professional ethics.

The GES assured parents and the public that the matter will be handled with urgency, adding that any sanctions imposed will strictly follow the GES Code of Conduct.

The Service further reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of all students across the country’s schools.