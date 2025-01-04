9 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has provided a lifeline to traders affected by the recent fire disaster at Kantamanto.

Cheddar visited the scene shortly after the incident to commiserate with the victims and handed over the sum of GHS 50,000 to market leaders for distribution.

He encouraged other Ghanaians to step forward and assist those whose livelihoods were destroyed by the fire.

“As we are all in high spirits for the New Year, let’s try our best to support the victims of the Kantamanto disaster. We are all one people. God bless Ghana,” he urged.

The fire, which ravaged parts of the busy trading hub, left many traders devastated as they lost their goods and sources of livelihood.

Over 7000 shops were burnt to ashes.

The donation has brought some relief to the traders, many of whom are struggling to rebuild their businesses.

The traders have expressed their gratitude for the timely intervention and called on other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.