15 hours ago

Accra is about to get a delicious makeover! On October 16, beloved Ghanaian culinary star Chef Abbys is rolling out the “Big Street Feast” to mark World Food Day 2025.

The idea is simple but powerful: turn the streets of Accra into a giant table where everyone is welcome. With the rallying theme “Wherever You Are, Food Will Find You,” the event is expected to serve over 15,000 meals — free of charge.

In a video message, Chef Abbys explained why she’s taking food beyond the kitchen:

“Millions wake up each day not knowing where their next meal will come from—not because the world lacks food, but because the world needs more compassion, love, and serenity. This World Food Day, we’re changing that story.”

She added that the Big Street Feast is about more than filling plates — it’s about creating joy, dignity, and togetherness.

And Chef Abbys is the perfect host. Fresh off her recognition in the 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, she’s been using food as a tool for connection and change, whether online or in person.

This October, Accra won’t just be eating. It will be celebrating.