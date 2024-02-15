2 hours ago

Chef Faila has visited former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama to thank her for supporting her Cook-A-thon attempt in Tamale in December last year.

Not only did she provide Faila with Jordin cookware and other kitchen accessories, but Mrs Mahama also took time to visit the event venue in Tamale to show her support.

The young chef expressed her deep appreciation to Mrs. Mahama who is also President of the Lordina Foundation.

Madam Lordina shared her passion for cooking and admiration for Faila’s dedication to her craft.

