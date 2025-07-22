2 hours ago

Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for Dutch midfield sensation Xavi Simons, who is reportedly eager to leave RB Leipzig this summer following the club’s failure to qualify for European football.

The 22‑year‑old attacking midfielder, a La Masia academy graduate, joined RB Leipzig permanently in January 2025 from Paris Saint‑Germain in a deal reportedly worth up to €80 million including add‑ons. Despite this sizeable investment, Simons has quickly emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting young talents and is said to be pressing for a transfer to the Premier League.

Chelsea are reported to be in advanced discussions with Simons' representatives, paving the way for negotiations with Leipzig. The west London club sees him as a versatile addition, capable of playing centrally or wide, and a potential successor to Christopher Nkunku should he depart.

Rivals such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Newcastle have also been linked with the Dutch midfielder. However, Simons is said to favour a move to Chelsea, making their interest appear most concrete presently.

RB Leipzig reportedly value Simons at €80 million following his permanent switch from PSG, and although the German side may need to sell are understood to be open to offers in the region of £60 million (€70 million) if Chelsea can negotiate really well.

Simons signed with Leipzig until 2027 and part of the agreement includes a sell-on clause that benefits PSG or former club PSV—factors that complicate any potential transfer and may affect the final fee Chelsea must pay.

Under manager Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have already brought in Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and other attacking players following their Club World Cup triumph. Yet they reportedly view Simons as an upgrade for deep midfield creativity and versatility. He can operate as a playmaker behind the striker or on either flank, offering balance and unpredictability to a forward line that includes Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson.

The departure of English attacker, Noni Madueke has called for a suitable replacement in that position in that position. For Xavi Simons, the timing feels right. He reportedly decided to leave Leipzig after their Champions League qualification hopes derailed. With two years left on his contract and interest building from top clubs across Europe, a summer move would be both financially and professionally lucrative.

Chelsea appear best poised to capitalise. Their front-office has structured talks with Simons’ agent Ali Barat—who has existing ties to the club’s co-owner and handles other key Blues players—to explore whether a deal can be struck quickly.

A successful move would mark one of the highest-profile Premier League signings of the summer and signal Chelsea’s intent to blend youth and experience in their bid for European success.