2 hours ago

English Premier League giants Chelsea FC have announced that English-born Ghanaian defender Josh Acheampong has signed a new long-term contract with the club, committing his future to Stamford Bridge until 2029.

Josh Acheampong’s remarkable journey with Chelsea began at the Under-8 level when he joined the club’s development centre.

Over the years, he has progressed steadily through the youth ranks at Cobham, showcasing his impressive versatility and talent across the defensive line.

The young defender made his Under-18s debut during the 2021/22 campaign and became a regular starter the following season.

His growth continued on the international stage as he represented England at the Under-17 European Championships in the summer of 2023 and at the Under-17 World Cup later that year.

The 2023/24 season marked a breakthrough for Acheampong.

He signed his first professional contract, played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s Under-18s winning the Premier League Southern Division title, and transitioned to Under-21s football.

His stellar performances earned him a first-team debut against Tottenham Hotspur, where he came on as a substitute to help secure a 2-0 victory in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Acheampong’s development has since continued to gather momentum. He was included in Chelsea’s senior squad for their pre-season tour of the United States and has added to his first-team appearances this season.

He recently made his full senior debut in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League victory over Astana in Kazakhstan and was featured as a substitute in the Blues’ win over Brentford.

The extension of Acheampong’s contract is a testament to Chelsea’s commitment to developing young talent and integrating them into the senior setup.

The club and its fans eagerly anticipate his continued growth and contributions in the years to come.