2 hours ago

Chelsea are in advanced discussions to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as the successor to Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian, who led Leicester where Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Fatawu Issahaku featured last season back to the Premier League by winning the Championship in his first season, is keen on the move to Stamford Bridge.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, 24 hours after Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna withdrew from consideration for the role.

Maresca, 44, took charge of Leicester in June 2023 and quickly made his mark by securing promotion.

His impressive performance has made him a top candidate for Chelsea, who are seeking a new manager following Pochettino's departure last week.

Pochettino left by mutual consent after a single season in which Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also considering former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank, though neither has been fully ruled out.

Securing any of these managers will require compensation fees, with Maresca's release reportedly costing close to £10 million.

Maresca’s coaching career includes serving as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, which has added to his appeal for Chelsea.

The Blues are aiming to finalize their new managerial appointment this week, pending the resolution of compensation package discussions.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna, who led Ipswich Town to promotion from the Championship, is linked with potential moves to Brighton or a return to Manchester United, should Erik ten Hag be dismissed.

Ipswich Town are keen to retain McKenna and are likely to offer him a new contract, despite his reluctance to renew his current deal, which runs until 2027.

Any club interested in McKenna would need to pay at least £4 million in compensation.