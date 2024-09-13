3 hours ago

English Premier League giants Chelsea have extended an invitation to Ghanaian centre-back Stanley Quarshie for a trial with their youth team.

Quarshie, a standout player from VIM Academy in Ghana, has traveled to London with hopes of impressing the Chelsea coaching staff and securing a potential deal.

Known for his agility and versatility, the left-footed defender has garnered attention at a young age.

Previously, Quarshie also had trials with English side Wolverhampton Wanderers, making his current opportunity with Chelsea a significant step in his career.

This trial represents a key moment for him to follow in the footsteps of other successful Ghanaians who have made their mark in top European clubs.

Quarshie joins a growing list of Ghanaian prospects receiving chances at major clubs, following players like David Oduro, who recently signed with Barcelona from Accra Lions, and Fatawu Ganiwu.

Chelsea's ongoing interest in Ghanaian talent is part of a broader trend, inspired by the achievements of former players from the West African nation such as Michael Essien, Baba Rahman, and the late Christian Atsu.

This trial provides Quarshie with a crucial platform to showcase his skills and potentially join the ranks of Ghanaian footballers who have thrived in the English Premier League.