Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the deadly coronavirus last week and immediately shared a video detailing his health status but Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided an update on the winger's health.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter to tell his fans he has already recovered from the virus, but a further update has been provided by his manager Lampard, who seemingly implied that the attacker is almost back to full health.

"I'm happy to say that, in Callum's case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," he told the club's official website.

"I'm aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others."

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League were coerced to suspend the league after Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.

The league has been suspended until 4th April where they will determine the next line of action.