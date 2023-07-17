1 hour ago

Chelsea has turned down an initial offer from their West London rivals Fulham for Callum Hudson-Odoi, as the young winger is expected to depart his boyhood club during a significant summer overhaul at Stamford Bridge.

Hudson-Odoi spent the previous season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga but faced a setback due to a major injury, which kept him out for a substantial part of the campaign.

During his time at Bayer Leverkusen, the talented youngster made just 14 appearances and provided one assist.

Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 football season, Hudson-Odoi has returned to Chelsea to assess his options for the future.

The English Premier League has confirmed that Chelsea has retained him for the upcoming season, which is a positive sign for the player.

However, reports suggest that Hudson-Odoi will carefully consider his future, as he desires consistent opportunities in the first team.

Since his breakthrough under former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in 2017, the Chelsea academy graduate has struggled to find regularity in the first team.

Now, Callum Hudson-Odoi must search for a new club, with Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest reportedly showing interest.

It seems that the once highly-touted talent has reached the end of his journey at Stamford Bridge, and a move away from Chelsea appears imminent.