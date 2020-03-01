2 hours ago

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is "fully recovered" from coronavirus, says Blues manager Frank Lampard.

The 19-year old England international of Ghanaian origin became the first Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The talented attacker has since been in isolation and a second test has now been confirmed negative as reported by Lampard yesterday.

"I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time," the Blues boss said.

"Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this."

Chelsea were fourth in the Premier League when elite football in Britain was suspended on 13 March.