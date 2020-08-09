2 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Talented Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has admitted he had a disappointing season under club legend coach Frank Lampard.

He says he hopes to put behind a difficult first season under Lampard behind him and hopes to contribute more to goals and assista next season.

Hudson-Odoi started just even games in the Premier League while scoring once and providing five assists the whole season with injuries and loss of form to blame

Much was expected of the English born Ghanaian player after a lot of drama surrounded his contract extension as Bayern Munich were keen to snap him up.

With fresh competition arriving in the form of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, and potentially Kai Havertz also joining from Bayer Leverkusen, it could be a tough ask for Hudson-Odoi to become a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge next season.

Odoi is not fazed by the challenge, however, and is determined to put things right in the upcoming campaign.

‘For me personally, I think it is not the season that I would have liked to have,’ he told ESPN. ‘I could have worked on so many aspects of my game to become a better player. ‘I’m working hard every day and training hard every day but sometimes in a game, you want to score goals, assist goals, help the team as much possible, and I feel like this year I wasn’t doing enough of that.

‘So I feel myself, next season, when it comes, I have to try and get more goals and more assists, help the team as much as possible and hit the goals I set myself. ‘I think to myself that when in games, I’ve had a couple of chances where I know I should be hitting the target or scoring.

‘To myself, I feel disappointed because I know I’m capable of scoring goals and capable of assisting goals so when I don’t do it, I feel frustrated because I know what I can do and what I can’t do. ‘For me, it was more of a personal thing where, ‘Cal, you can do better, you’ve got to keep going, keep working hard, try and get the goals and assists and help the team as much as possible.’