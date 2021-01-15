2 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has opened up about his Ghanaian roots and how his family back home in the West African country has helped his footballing career.

The 20 year old was born in London to Ghanaian parents and despite playing for the senior English side Hudson-Odoi wants to make his homeland proud.

Bursting onto the scene from the Chelsea academy, the youngster was tipped for stardom but injuries and poor form has curtailed his meteoric rise.

Odoi has had very little game time this season under manager Frank Lampard but wants to change that by working hard and proving he deserves a chance.

The 20 year old with Ghanaian roots is proud of his heritage and wants to make more inroads in Ghana having seen a picture of himself on a bus.

“My family back at home, they watch all the games,” Hudson-Odoi said. “They highlight certain things that I can improve on and get better at. I always speak to the coach and to the manager, but I've had a lot of family helping me too." he told Sky Sports.

“I don't know if I'm big time [in Ghana]. I have received some things; they did name some things after me. I saw a bus - it had a picture of my face on it!

“I'm always remaining humble. I'm glad they did that for me but the hard work carries on. Hopefully, more stuff will be named after me over there one day. It's nice to hear there are people over there supporting [me].

“Hopefully there will be a few more Chelsea shirts over there one day too,” he added.