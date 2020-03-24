1 hour ago

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has fully recovered after testing positive for coronavirus infection on March 13th 2020.

The English born Ghanaian winger has been in self isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus and after treatment is now fine and doing well.

According to his club he is doing well and is now back to normal self after a period of self isolation.

"We are pleased to report Callum Hudson-Odoi is now feeling fine and back to his usual self following the period of self-isolation required after the player tested positive for COVID-19."Chelsea's Official website announced.

In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.

It was first announced on Friday 13 March that having been tested for the virus, Hudson-Odoi had tested positive, a result that meant as well as self-isolation, the men’s first-team building at Cobham was initially closed while it underwent a deep-cleaning procedure.

The player took to social media soon after to reassure supporters he was recovering well.

‘I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolating myself from everybody,’ he confirmed at that time.