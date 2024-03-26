3 hours ago

Rahim Sterling, the renowned player from Chelsea, has reportedly convinced young Nigerian football prodigy Hafiz Ibrahim to undertake a two-week trial with the club.

Ibrahim, who currently plays for Nigerian club Ojodu City, caught the attention of Chelsea scouts with his stellar performance, notably emerging as the top scorer of the 2024 Viareggio Cup despite Ojodu City FC's semi-final defeat to Beyond Limit.

Eager to pursue his dream of professional football, Ibrahim has been offered a trial with Chelsea, where he aims to secure a contract with the Premier League giants.

Reports suggest that Sterling personally reached out to Ibrahim via video conference to encourage him to seize the opportunity of the trial at Chelsea.

With ten goals in six games at the Viareggio Cup, Ibrahim's talent has not gone unnoticed, and his upcoming trial with Chelsea represents a significant step towards his aspirations of playing at the highest level of the sport.