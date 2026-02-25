19 hours ago

Chiaky Otuteye, former Miss Intercontinental Ghana, is heading to court after her crown and sash were withdrawn amid claims that she did not meet the pageant’s standards, a decision she is now challenging legally.

The medical doctor, who faced a wave of online criticism branding her “not beautiful” and “undeserving,” has filed a lawsuit against Cloudz Entertainment, the organisers of the national pageant.

In an interview with Joy FM on February 21, 2026, later circulated widely on social media, Dr Otuteye recounted the emotional toll the cyberbullying had taken on her.

She explained that after online attacks intensified, she was contacted by the organisers and asked to return her crown and sash.

“They stressed that when I arrived, I should bring along my crown and sash. That was the moment my suspicions deepened because they described it as an official meeting. I initially had doubts, but then I realised something was not right,” she said.

“Apparently, the international organisation claimed it had received emails from certain concerned individuals stating that I did not meet their criteria for the pageant. On that basis, they decided to disqualify me,” she explained.

Dr Otuteye added that the pageant organisers claimed the international body had received emails from certain individuals questioning her eligibility, which prompted her disqualification and replacement.The former titleholder is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to pursue legal redress. As of now, Cloudz Entertainment has not issued a public response regarding the allegations.

The case has reignited discussions about cyberbullying, transparency in beauty pageants, and the emotional pressures faced by contestants in the public eye.