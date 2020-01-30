2 hours ago

Police have launched a hunt for a gang of robbers, who on Wednesday afternoon shot dead the Chief Accountant for the Dock Workers’ Union, Samuel Onyanja Kinanga.

Kinanga was returning to work after withdrawing Ksh1.5 million from a commercial bank in Mombasa’s central business district, when the thugs fatally fired a bullet in his stomach, and stole the money he was carrying in several brown envelopes.

It has been established that the money was to be used in paying the Union workers’ January 2020 salaries.

The incident happened at 2pm right outside the Dock Workers’ Union headquarters on Kenyatta Avenue.

Kinanga’s colleague, Katana Kenga, who is the Union’s trustee, was also shot in the leg by the thugs. Kenga was taken to the Coast Provincial General Hospital for treatment.

After committing the crimes, the three-man gang hopped onto a motorbike and sped off to an unknown destination.

Kinanga’s body was taken to the Coast Provincial General Hospital morgue.

Confirming the incident to K24 Digital, Mombasa Urban OCPD, Eliud Arumba, said they are actively pursuing the suspects.

Source: K24 Digital