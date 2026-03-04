3 hours ago

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has slammed what he described as “US–Israeli aggression” following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the killing of the late Iranian leader is a grave loss to the global Islamic fraternity and has thrown the Muslim community in Ghana into a state of deep sorrow.

“The Grand Imam describes Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a pious man who combined service to his people and worship of Allah to showcase the symbiosis between Religion and Governance as compatible tools of social order and national development. The Supreme Leader was also a symbol of resistance and hope for the oppressed. His Eminence further extols the martyred leader of Iran. His Eminence denounces the US-cum-Israeli aggression that culminated in the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader in the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

The Chief Imam also expressed sorrow over all lives lost in the ongoing conflict, regardless of nationality or faith.

He appealed to all warring factions to respect the sovereignty of nations, the dignity of humanity, and the sanctity of Ramadan, while calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

The Chief Imam observed that although the conflict is largely geopolitical, interfaith harmony still has a critical role to play in the search for lasting solutions, urging religious leaders worldwide to speak out against violence.

The statement was issued on March 3, 2026, and signed by Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam.