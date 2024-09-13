2 hours ago

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Chief of the Fise Zongo community in the Greater Accra Region, Chief Hamidu Kabore has called for support for the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the great work he has done as Vice President, as well as his vision for the country.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the Fise Central Mosque, who joined the Fise Zongo Community for Friday prayers, Chief Kabore said Dr. Bawumia has distinguished himself as Vice President and ought to be supported and uplifted to be President so that he can implement the great vision for the country.

Narrowing down on the impact of Dr. Bawumia on the Zongo community as Vice President, Chief Kabore said the Vice President has established a cordial relationship with the Zongo community, which has resulted in lots of support to individuals, groups, and communities across the country, with notable infrastructure development.

"Dr. Bawumia is one of us and we should all be proud of him because the nation is proud of him, if you look at what he has done," Chief Kabore said.

"Let us throw our weight behind him and give him the needed support so he can make history and make a positive impact on the nation for all of us," he added.

Speaking, Dr. Bawumia said his political journey so far, is divine, as where he is today, is by the will of God.

Many predicted that a Muslim could never be a Presidential candidate of the NPP. They openly said it was not possible. But I believed in Allah's ways and I am here today because of Allah's will," Dr. Bawumia said.

Dr. Bawumia also appealed to them to support his Presidential bid and vote for him in December because he has good policies, which he will implement as President for the benefit of all.

"Being President is not about me. It is about all of us, our children and our nation Ghana," he said, adding that his historic election as President will also inspire generations, as it will also consolidate Ghana's enviable status as a nation that respects diversity."