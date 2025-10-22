4 hours ago

After more than two decades on the throne, the Chief of Kade, Osabarima Agyare Tenadu, has abdicated the stool, bringing an emotional end to one of the longest-running chieftaincy disputes in the Eastern Region.

The unexpected announcement came on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, during a meeting with members of the Aduana Royal Family at the Kade Palace.

Visibly emotional, Osabarima Tenadu said he could no longer bear the tensions and divisions that had engulfed the traditional area for years.

“It’s been 21 and a half years since I was enstooled as chief of Kade. From today, I have decided to step aside. I remain an Aduana, and I will always support my people, but I am no longer the chief,” he declared.

Traditional rites were performed immediately after his announcement, including the pouring of libation and the slaughtering of a sheep, to symbolically mark the end of his reign.

The Kade stool has been embroiled in a prolonged succession dispute between rival factions of the royal family, a matter currently before the courts and the National and Eastern Regional Houses of Chiefs.

Sources close to the rival group say plans are already underway to install a new chief, pending the outcome of the legal processes.

Residents have expressed mixed feelings about the abdication — some view it as a step toward restoring peace, while others fear it may deepen divisions until the courts make a final determination.

Chieftaincy conflicts remain a recurring issue in parts of the Eastern Region, often stalling community development and draining security resources.

VIDEO BELOW: