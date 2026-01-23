43 minutes ago

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has called on the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to play a central role in driving Ghana’s industrialisation agenda, describing the private sector as the country’s main engine of economic growth.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony of the newly elected AGI President and executive members in Accra, Mr Debrah urged the association to move beyond traditional approaches and champion innovative strategies that would position Ghana as a manufacturing hub within the sub-region.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and supporting industrialists to compete on the global stage.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Ghanaian industrialist is equipped to compete globally. Government will continue to provide the enabling environment needed to turn our industrial dreams into reality,” he said.

He added that government is streamlining policies and regulations while investing in infrastructure, energy, transport, and digital networks to support sustained industrial growth.

The new leadership of the AGI is headed by Dr Kofi Nsiah-Poku, a pharmacist and seasoned industrialist, who outlined a bold vision for inclusive industrial growth during his investiture.

Dr Nsiah-Poku acknowledged the challenging operating environment confronting AGI members, describing it as a complex landscape marked by high energy costs, limited access to affordable credit, and difficulties competing with cheaper imports and expanding into international markets.

Despite these challenges, he said they also present opportunities for innovation and strategic realignment.

“Within these challenges lie immense opportunities for us to rethink our strategies and emerge stronger,” he noted.

A key priority of his administration, Dr Nsiah-Poku said, will be supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), stressing that industrial growth must be inclusive for the economy to achieve sustainable progress.

He pledged to advocate for concessionary credit facilities tailored specifically to industry players, improve production processes, and strengthen capacity-building support for SMEs and women entrepreneurs.

By pushing for lower interest rates and more flexible repayment terms, the AGI leadership aims to empower local manufacturers to scale up operations, enhance productivity, and expand their market reach.