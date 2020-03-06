1 hour ago

Ghana's senior women's national team the, Black Queens suffered a 3-0 defeat in the hands of Chile in their opening Group B match at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup on Wednesday.

The West Africans, playing in the invitational tournament for the first time, held Chile to a goalless first half only for the South Americans to take the lead from the spot in the 57th minute after goalkeeper Fafali Dumeshi went straight into the Chilean attacker.

The Chileans doubled their advantage two minutes later from close range after Dumeshi had produced a nice save to stop a goal bound header.

Chile then profited from defensive blunder to add the third and final goal in the 67th minute.

Ghana's next match will be against Northern Ireland B at the Gold City Sport Complex on Saturday, 7 March, 2020.