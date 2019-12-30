1 hour ago

A Chinese national has allegedly shot five Ghanaians who were working for him on Monday.

The suspect, Liu Xuejian aged 47 is believed to have shot his staff with a pump action gun.

The Tema Regional Police Command is currently holding the suspect in custody for causing harm.

“On 30/12/2019 At about 1:15pm the Tema Regional Police Command had information that a Chinese National had shot Ghanaian Workers at L .H. P Company located at Tema Heavy Industrial area injuring five (5) of the workers,” the police confirmed in a wireless statement.

The victims are Fiabor Yomi, 24, Benjamin Nyimfa, 23, Samuel Osei, 24, Brain Ofori, 24 and Kofi Julian Koomson, 25.

The victims who were rushed to Narbita Hospital are currently receiving treatment.

“Police proceeded to the hospital and meet victims on admission with pellets marks on their legs. Victims are responding to treatment,” the statement by police added.

The shooting incident is under investigations now.