2 hours ago

The Chinese Professional Football League has imposed a US$70,000 fine on Chengdu Rongcheng FC after supporters racially abused Ghana international Frank Acheampong during a league match.

In addition, a section of the club’s stadium will be closed to spectators for one fixture, following a review by league authorities.

Incident and Sanctions



The abuse occurred on October 31, during Henan FC’s away match against Chengdu Rongcheng in the penultimate round of the season.



According to The Global Times, Acheampong was subjected to “abusive remarks” and “discriminatory behavior”, including monkey chants mocking his skin color and repeated offensive gestures.



Chengdu police arrested two men shortly after the match. They were placed in administrative detention (up to 20 days) and banned from entering football venues for 12 months.



Under Chinese FA regulations, derogatory remarks or behavior based on race, ethnicity, gender, language, or religion can trigger sanctions against clubs.

The 32-year-old former Ghana U20 and Black Stars regular player has so far been the most consistent Ghanaian player in the Chinese top flight, as he has already notched 14 goals and registered 3 assists in 30 games for his side FC Henan Juizu Dukang this campaign.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in tackling racism in football globally, with governing bodies under pressure to enforce stricter measures against discriminatory behavior. Acheampong’s ordeal has sparked debate in China about fan conduct and accountability.