3 hours ago

A cholera outbreak in the Western Region has claimed ten lives, with numerous others hospitalized in various healthcare facilities.

As of December 7, 789 suspected cases have been recorded, with daily new infections exceeding 60.

In response to the escalating situation, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has dispatched a team from its Institutional Care Division to the region. Their mission includes monitoring the outbreak, reassessing emergency healthcare plans, and providing additional staff to ensure timely treatment for patients.

According to JoyNews’ Western Regional correspondent, Ina-Thalia Quansah, both public and private hospitals are admitting between 15 and 20 cholera patients daily.

Despite their efforts, hospital officials have highlighted the urgent need for more resources and medical supplies. Overcrowding has compelled many hospitals to convert waiting areas into makeshift treatment spaces for cholera patients.

To address the outbreak, the Western Regional Directorate has announced a vaccination campaign targeting the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and Ahanta West. The campaign is scheduled to commence on Friday, December 13, and will run until the following Thursday.

Authorities have also directed food vendors, particularly those selling vegetables, to suspend operations. Vendors who defy this order will face penalties. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has intensified inspections to assess sanitation conditions in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

Environmental investigations reveal that 96% of infections are linked to contaminated food, with vegetable vendors identified as the primary source.

The cholera outbreak has affected four regions, including Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, and Western, heightening national concern.