Former Ghana head coach Chris Hughton is on the verge of returning to international management, this time with Zimbabwe, where he has emerged as the frontrunner among over 300 applicants for the vacant national team role.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) launched its search earlier this week after parting ways with Michael Nees, who was dismissed following a poor run of results. Despite interest from high-profile names like Stuart Baxter, Pitso Mosimane, and Kaitano Tembo, Hughton is reportedly leading the shortlist, having formally applied for the position.

At 65 years old, Hughton brings a wealth of experience, having previously managed:



Brighton & Hove Albion



Nottingham Forest



Newcastle United



Ghana national team (until January 2024)

His reputation for discipline, tactical structure, and player development makes him an attractive candidate for Zimbabwe, who are preparing for a busy international window.

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi confirmed that the appointment process is in its final stages, with a decision expected by Monday or Tuesday next week.

Zimbabwe’s upcoming fixtures:



vs Algeria, November 13 in Saudi Arabia



vs Qatar, November 17 at Home (Zimbabwe)

These friendlies serve as warm-ups for the Africa Cup of Nations in December, and Hughton’s potential appointment could shape the team’s tactical identity heading into the tournament.