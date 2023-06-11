2 hours ago

In a strategic move, Ghana Coach Chris Hughton has made the decision to call up Bechem United forward Hafiz Konkoni for the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar.

The talented striker will join the national squad on Monday, commencing preparations for the crucial AFCON match in Antananarivo.

With Konkoni's inclusion, the total number of players in the Ghana squad reaches 25, as the team sets its sights on securing victory and securing a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Hafiz Konkoni showcased his prowess in the just-concluded betPawa Premier League campaign, featuring in 26 matches and netting an impressive 15 goals for Bechem United.

His outstanding performances have caught the attention of Coach Hughton, who believes the forward can contribute significantly to Ghana's quest for success.

The Ghana national team will face Madagascar in the AFCON qualifier clash, scheduled to take place in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

As the match draws near, the team will intensify their preparations and strategize to ensure a strong and competitive performance that will secure their place in the prestigious tournament.