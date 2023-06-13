1 hour ago

In preparation for the highly anticipated 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, the coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, and winger Joseph Painstil are set to engage with the media at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

This press engagement, scheduled to take place at the Conference room of the Accra Sports Stadium, serves as a significant part of the team's buildup to the upcoming qualifier.

To ensure optimal readiness for the crucial clash in Antananarivo, the Black Stars commenced their training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, June 12.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, Ghana will face Madagascar in a Group E clash that carries immense importance for their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Stay tuned for updates as the coach and winger shed light on the team's strategies, expectations, and preparations leading up to this crucial encounter.