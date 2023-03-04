4 hours ago

A seven-man executive council of the Christ Apostolic Church International has been elected into office at a contest organized at the headquarters of the Church in Osu, Accra.

It is led by the chairman-elect, the Apostle Samuel Amponsah-Frimpong, with Apostle Samuel Addai- Kusi as the General secretary-elect.

The chairman-elect polled 676 votes out of the total valid votes of 1,084 cast, to succeed the outgoing chairman, Apostle George Yeboah.

His closest contender, the reverend Augustine Bugyei, polled 308 votes.

The chairman-elect was until his new position, the General Secretary of the church.

Apostle Samuel Addai-Kusi, until his new position, was the missions Director of the Church.

He garnered 633 votes to beat the Reverend Augustine Ekuban, who had 343 votes, with one rejected ballot.

The rest are Reverend Samuel Kpeli Mensah, new Prophetic Director-elect, Apostle George Peter Derry, Missions Director, Apostle Prosper Agbagblo, retained, Evangelism Director, and Reverend Asumadu Kyeremeh, Director, Christian education.

The chairman of the new council has pledged unwavering dedication to God and country.

The elections were supervised by the electoral commission of the church.

The Christ Apostolic Church, founded by the Apostle Newman Anim, is reputed to be the father of Pentecostalism in Ghana.

The new council was elected at the 66th ministerial and general council meeting of the church in Accra.

Source: Christ Apostolic Church International