1 hour ago

A fire has swept through the Christ Embassy Church Headquarters situated at Ikeja's Oregun district, Lagos State, according to Channels Television, a Nigerian media outlet.

According to the media outlet, eyewitnesses have confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that multiple videos on X have also shown the massive edifice being destroyed by fire.

They added that the fire broke out early Sunday and caused significant damage to the church property, sending shock waves throughout the immediate community and beyond.

The church, which is headed by influential pastor, Chris Oyakhilome, is said to have received officials from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service who are currently at the scene to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, people have been sent off by the police to prevent a breakdown of law and order according to the media outlet.

The Vanguard Nigeria and Premium Times Nigeria have equally confirmed the news.

Watch some scenes from the infernos below: