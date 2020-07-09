28 minutes ago

Forgotten Newcastle and Ghana winger Christian Atsu made his first appearance for the magpies since the resumption of the English Premier League.

Newcastle United suffered a heavy 5 nil defeat at the Etihad Stadium to a ruthless Manchester City team.

Atsu was introduced into the game in the 84th as replacement for Matt Richie when the Geordies where down and out completely.

Steve Bruce's men were already four nil down when the Ghanaian joined the fray and could do little but watch on helplessly as Raheem Sterling curled home the fifth goal deep into stoppage time past Martin Dubravka.

The citizens opened the floodgates in the 10th minute of the game when Gabriel Jesus tucked home a cut back from David Silva after a brilliant run before Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez added the second goal minutes later.

Matt Richie curled home a beautiful own goal in an attempt to clear the box from his own box as Gabriel Jesus was pouncing in the box before David Silva who put up a virtuoso performance curled a beautiful free kick beyond the Newcastle wall and goalkeeper for the fourth.

Just as Christian Atsu stepped onto the field, Raheem Sterling scored the fifth goal to put matters beyond the magpies.

Christian Atsu's future at Newcastle looks gloomy as he does not feature in the plans of manager Steve Bruce.