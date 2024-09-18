1 hour ago

The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) of the Christian Council of Ghana is advocating for fairness and transparency before, during and after the 2024 election.

In this regard, the Council has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to enhance its methods and address issues raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), concerning the voter’s register.

In a statement, the Eminent group noted that, the NDC’s concerns if not resolved could impact the trust Ghanaians have in the EC.

“Nevertheless, the 2024 polls are being conducted under intensified skepticism, particularly due to concerns raised by the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), regarding the 2024 voter’s register and related issues,” the statement read in parts.

They have therefore called on the EC to put in place measures that would ensure transparent communication and clarity among all stakeholders.

“We therefore call on the Electoral Commissioner to elevate her consultations and participatory methods and ensure increased transparency and improved communication with stakeholders to cultivate confidence and trust. This is especially crucial in this election year,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the group has appealed to the NDC to ensure peace while exercising their rights and to avoid inciting their followers to act in ways that could disrupt the peace of the nation.

The EPG’s message follows the NDC’s ‘Enough is Enough’ demonstration to intensify theIr demands for a forensic audit of the voter’s register over alleged discrepancies.