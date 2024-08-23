1 hour ago

Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has criticized veteran actor Oboy Siki, accusing him of trying to bring down the Kumawood industry due to his waning relevance.

According to Awuni, Oboy Siki’s lack of acting opportunities has led him to speak negatively about the industry, but she believes his actions are driven by his retirement and declining presence.

Awuni emphasized that despite Oboy Siki’s harsh remarks, Kumawood remains active, with many actors still securing roles and working consistently.

She lamented his constant insults on colleagues and producers, stating that his influence has diminished and that his words should not be taken seriously.

In her strong critique, Awuni labeled Oboy Siki as a “devil among humans” and advised others not to give him attention.

She expressed concern for newcomers who may be misled by his negative outlook and noted that his disturbing statements, including claims about his own death, further reflect his troubled mindset.

Awuni also used the opportunity to call on investors to continue supporting Kumawood, stressing that the industry still holds great potential.

She encouraged people to focus on the positive aspects of Kumawood and not be swayed by the pessimism of those who have previously benefited from the industry but now seek to undermine it.