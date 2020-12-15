4 hours ago

Christians have been asked to utilize Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to spread the Gospel.

"While there is a lot on the internet, including immoral materials, we Christians can also make positive inroads and try to change the world into a better place through the same internet," Reverend Paul Frimpong-Manso, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church-Ghana, said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Accra to launch the Digital Version of the Sunday School Manual of the Church.

Dubbed the "Lessman App," the Manual is expected to enhance core activities of the Church such as reaching out to members far and near, ensuring the effective reach of vital church matters, and interaction amongst congregation.

He said Christians needed to realise that the internet, like any other tool of purpose, was meant basically to improve upon human lives, however, “every good thing often has the potential to be used negatively."

Rev. Frimpong-Manso said now more than ever, Christians had to strive towards reaching the very ends of the earth through the amazingly far reaching power of the internet, and even work towards changing attitudes through it.

He said currently the congregation of the Assemblies of God-Ghana had increased to such an extent that it had become necessary to find a means of reaching everyone, some of whom were outside the country.

Rev. Frimpong Manso said the new App, besides making it possible to reach people far and near, would also facilitate interaction amongst members, which was crucial to the sustenance and growth of the Church.

Rev. Dr Abraham Obeng-Amoako, the Managing Director of the Assemblies of God Church Bookshops, said the launch of a digital version of the Sunday School Manual was part of a carefully thought out programme towards digitalising the Bookshops.

It would also help the systematic integration of digital technology into all areas of the Church's activities, he said.

"We are convinced that the Lessman App is a game-changer and a win-win intervention for our members across the country,” he said.