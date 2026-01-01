3 months ago

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen has underlined his respect for Ghana and their coach Otto Addo, insisting his side will not underestimate the Black Stars when the two nations meet in their opening Group L fixture on 17 June at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Familiarity With Addo

Christiansen, who crossed paths with Addo during their playing careers in the Bundesliga, believes that connection gives him early insight into Ghana’s qualities:

“I faced him when I was a player in the Bundesliga, so I know him and know the quality that he had as a player and what he has brought to the team.”

Key Threats: Inaki Williams

The Panama coach singled out Inaki Williams as a major danger:

“Of course also we have Inaki Williams because he plays for Athletic Bilbao.”

Williams’ pace, work ethic, and experience make him one of Ghana’s most reliable attacking outlets heading into the tournament.

Group L Context



Panama enter the group as underdogs, facing:

England – tournament favourites.

Croatia – 2018 finalists and 2022 semi-finalists.

Ghana – four-time African champions with a youthful, ambitious squad.



Christiansen insists his team must remain competitive in all three matches, despite the daunting opposition.

The Black Stars, led by Otto Addo, are aiming to advance from the group stage for the first time since 2010, when they famously reached the quarter-finals in South Africa. With talents like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Inaki Williams, Ghana are determined to restore pride and make a deep run in their fifth World Cup appearance.

This fixture carries intrigue not only because of Panama’s underdog status, but also due to the personal history between Christiansen and Addo — a subplot that adds extra spice to the opening clash in Group L.