4 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Christopher Baah Bonsu continued his impressive run of form by providing an assist in Al Qadsiah FC’s victory on Saturday.

‎

‎The 20-year-old set up one of the goals to register his fifth league assist of the season, playing a key role in helping Al Qadsiah secure the important win.

‎

‎Baah Bonsu’s creativity on the flank has been increasingly influential for the club in recent weeks. The latest assist means the Ghanaian has now been directly involved in two goals in his last three matches.

‎

‎Since joining Al Qadsiah, the winger has steadily grown into one of the side’s most exciting attacking outlets, using his pace and vision to trouble opposition defences.

‎

‎His consistent performances have also drawn attention from Ghanaian football followers, with the young attacker continuing to make his mark abroad while building an impressive tally of goal contributions this season.