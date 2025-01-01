8 hours ago

Google has announced that Chrome Sync will stop working on outdated browser versions, requiring users to update Chrome to maintain syncing features.

Google to End Chrome Sync on Outdated Versions

Google has confirmed that—the feature that allows users to sync bookmarks, extensions, and browsing data across devices—willon outdated versions of the browser.

To continue using the feature, Chrome must have been updated within the last four years. While Google has not specified the exact version number, the change is expected to take effect in early 2025. Users with older browser versions will begin seeing error messages prompting them to update Chrome to maintain synchronization.

Google’s New Policy: Keeping Chrome Up to Date

The decision to disableon outdated browsers aligns with Google’s push to enhance security and performance. Older versions of Chrome are more vulnerable to, and Google aims to ensure users are running the latest, most secure software.

Although the update requirement is not stringent—only requiring an update within the past four years—it signals Google’s commitment to phasing out older versions that may pose security risks.

What Happens If You Don’t Update Chrome?



"Update Chrome to start syncing."



"Update Chrome to continue using Chrome data in your Google Account."

Which Chrome Features Will Be Affected?



Features that will continue syncing automatically:

Saved passwords

Payment details

Addresses



Features that will require Chrome Sync to function:

Browser history

Bookmarks

Extensions



Updating Chrome Is Essential

Users who continue usingcan expect one of two error messages:These notifications will serve as a warning that their browser version no longer supports Chrome Sync.While Google has reduced the importance ofin recent years—automatically syncing passwords, addresses, and payment details when users sign in—certain features will still require manual synchronization.Google’s decision tois a step towards maintaining security and consistency across its platform. With the change set to roll out in, users are advised to ensure their browsers are updated to avoid disruption in syncing capabilities.

For those who rely on Chrome Sync to access their bookmarks, history, and extensions across devices, keeping Chrome up to date is now more important than ever.