1 hour ago

A former employee of the Diocese of Westminster has been ordered to pay a £1,000 fine after admitting to siphoning off almost £100,000 in charitable funds to bankroll an expensive lifestyle.

Francisca Yawson, 38, misappropriated £96,331 in donations between September 2018 and August 2019 while working as a Gift Aid and Operations Technician for the Roman Catholic diocese, a role she had held since 2013.

The stolen funds, intended to support charitable activities linked to institutions such as Westminster Cathedral, were instead used for personal expenses.

Court proceedings revealed that Yawson spent significant sums on shopping at retailers including John Lewis and sent £8,500 abroad to Jamaica, which she claimed was to assist with medical costs for her grandmother. She ultimately pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft at Southwark Crown Court.

The Diocese expressed deep disappointment at the breach of trust. Its Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Seed, told the court that the loss went far beyond financial figures, stressing that the stolen donations deprived vulnerable people across the community of much-needed support and undermined the charity’s mission.

During sentencing, Judge Mark Weekes referenced Yawson’s previous conviction in 2021, when she defrauded her partner’s mother of £16,000.

He noted that despite having already faced the consequences of dishonesty once, she had reoffended.

While Yawson argued that her actions were driven by family medical needs, the court found that the amount spent on herself far exceeded what was sent overseas.

The judge also highlighted the real-world impact of her actions, explaining that charitable beneficiaries—including children in need—were left worse off while Yawson enjoyed a higher standard of living.

Sentencing had previously been delayed after Yawson gave birth to her fourth child.

Her defence lawyer argued that immediate imprisonment would negatively affect both her and her infant, and the court accepted that she did not pose a high risk of reoffending.

Taking into account delays in the case, which began in 2019, Judge Weekes handed Yawson a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

In addition to the £1,000 compensation order, she must complete 150 hours of unpaid work, attend 15 days of rehabilitation activities, and observe a five-month electronically monitored curfew between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The ruling brings to a close a case that has drawn attention to the devastating impact financial misconduct can have on charitable organisations and the communities they serve.